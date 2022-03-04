News Desk

Shehbaz Sharif seeks acquittal in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Friday filed an application in an accountability court seeking his acquittal in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Shehbaz filed the plea through his lawyer stating that he saved billions of rupees of the public in government schemes. He said he was neither a shareholder nor the director of the sugar mill as he had already transferred his properties to his children.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to prove corruption charges against him, he claimed, requesting the court to acquit him in the case.

In Dec, Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz moved an acquittal plea in the Ramazan Sugar Mills reference. He filed the acquittal plea on the basis of the recent amendments made to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

He stated that the corruption watchdog filed the reference against him for allegedly getting a drain built with the public funds to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

The NAB reference is ill-founded and based on mala fide intentions and political grounds, the PML-N leader alleged, adding the bureau instituted the reference at the instigation of the incumbent government.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pak vs Aus: PM Khan to watch first Test live from stadium

Islamabad

PECA ordinance: IHC summons AGP in PBA’s plea

National

Shehbaz complains about PML-Q during Zardari-Fazl meeting

Business

Pakistan: Export oriented industries being established under CPEC

Lahore

Draft of no-confidence motion against PM finalized: Fazl

National

Pakistan reports 953 coronavirus cases in one day

Lahore

The writing is on the wall for opposition’s no-trust move: CM

Lahore

PTI ready to face every challenge, says Hasaan Khawar

Lahore

Ch Sarwar showers doctors with praise for invaluable services

Lahore

Foreign doctors perform free surgeries at Lahore General Hospital

1 of 145