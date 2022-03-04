News Desk

Sheikh Rasheed updates PM about security situation of country

Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed on Friday updated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Peshawar blast and also talked about the security provided to the Australian cricket team touring Pakistan, sources told Geo News.

A statement shared by the ruling PTI on Twitter said that the interior minister and the PM reviewed the overall law and order and security situation of the country.

According to the details, the interior minister also briefed the premier on the suicide blast at a mosque in Peshawar that killed at least 57 worshipers and injured close to 200.

The blast had taken place at a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in the Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar. The interior minister briefed PM Imran on the security provided to the visiting Australian team.

