Sindh approves Rs150b water, sewerage projects in Karachi

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah presided 3rd meeting of project steering committee for Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) at Sindh Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Ahmed Shah, MD Karachi Water Board Assadullah Khan and Project Director Syed Salahuddin Ahmed among others. The meeting was briefed on water supply and sewerage system projects in Karachi.

In the meeting, Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that Sindh government was working for the rehabilitation of Karachi’s infrastructure. He further said that water supply and sewerage system improvement projects would be launched in Karachi at a cost of Rs150 billion. He further said that every drop of water supplied to the city would be filtered to ensure clean water supply to the citizens.

Water Board officials say all these projects will be completed by December 2023

In the meeting, Managing Director (MD) Water Board and Project Director (PD) informed that there were plans for bulk water supply in Karachi, including water treatment plant, new sewerage and water supply lines which will cost Rs150 billion. The PD further added that there was an important meeting with the representatives of World Bank on March 7 in this regard. Water Board officials further said that all these projects will be completed by December 2023. During the meeting, Project Director Syed Salahuddin Ahmed further said that 3 slums of Karachi Ticker Village, Pahlawan Goth and Soba Nagar were also being made model slums by the Sindh Government where the best water supply and sewerage system will be provided in these slums at the cost of 5 million USD. He further informed that along with the Water board, other provincial departments will also carry out development work there.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed the Commissioner to liaise with all the provincial departments and other stakeholders and said that restoration of law and order in Karachi was possible because all the stakeholders were on one page and now all the stakeholders have to be on one page for the restoration of the city’s infrastructure.