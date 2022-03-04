Sindh CNG stations to remain closed for three days

KARACHI – Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Karachi have been closed for three days. According to Sui Southern Gas Company, the stations will be closed for 72 hours from 8:00 am from tomorrow (Friday) till 8:00 am Monday. It further shared that the decision was taken in wake of low gas pressure. The decision to close CNG stations has been taken keeping in view the gap between the demand and supply of the commodity and to meet the gas requirements of domestic consumers across the province, the SSGC said in a statement.

Gas loadshedding, sometimes spanning 18 hours in various cities of the country, have made life difficult for the common man in Pakistan.