Strong economy possible only through industrial development: Aslam

KASUR – Provin­cial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal has said that strong economy is possible only through rapid industrial development. The govern­ment has adopted an an effective strategy to accel­erate the process of indus­trialisation in the province, he said while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected of­ficer-bears of Tanneries Association Dingarh Ka­sur at a local hotel, here on Thursday. The office-bearers, who the oath from Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal were: President Tanneries Association Dingarh Mian Shan Elahi, Senior Vice President Mian Muham­mad Mujahid, Vice Presi­dent Noor Ahmad Khan, Secretary Fazl-ur-Rehman, Treasurer Mian Muham­mad Ashfaq, and Executive members Badr Alam, Mian Ali Arshad, Ch Muhammad Rafiq. The minister said that domestic and foreign investors were giving pri­ority to the industrial cen­tres of Punjab for invest­ment. He said Rs 4 billion had been invested in the last four years. He said that effective measures had also taken for promotion of small and medium in­dustries. The minister said work was under way on a plan to set up a leather city in Kasur. The newly-elect­ed president, Mian Shan Elahi, thanked the minister for taking personal inter­est in solving the problems of tannery industrialists.

