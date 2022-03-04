The writing is on the wall for opposition’s no-trust move: CM

LAHORE – Lawmakers from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office on Thursday.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest, development projects and political affairs came under discussion.

Talking to the legislators, the chief minister said that the PTI government was providing maximum relief to the masses. “The opposition by indulging in the politics of anarchy is providing discomfort to the masses,” he said.

“The no-trust move just does not hold water as the opposition had majority in the number-game neither before nor now,” he added. The CM emphasised that the opposition’s defeat was the writing on the wall. He condemned that the opposition wanted to create unrest in the country for the sake of power.

Usman Buzdar further stated that people had come to know that the opposition had no agenda for their welfare. He denounced the elements doing politics of unrest who, what he said, only wanted to impede progress in the country. The CM vowed that the PTI government would foil the undemocratic designs of the opposition. Those who met the CM included: MNA Maj. (retd) Tahir Sadiq, Members Provincial Assembly Khan Sher Akbar Khan and Muhammad Atif.