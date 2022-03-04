APP

Tree plantation started at prisons: DIG Jails

MULTAN – Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Multan Region Mohsin Rafique Chaudhry said on Thursday that tree plantation has been start­ed at prisons of the region under green Pakistan proj­ect. Planting a tree out­side his office, he said that maximum trees were need of hour to provide environ­mental pollution free coun­try to our next generation. He said that trees were not only providing oxygen but also a best source to defeat environmental pollution. He said that special direc­tives have been issued to administration of all pris­ons of the region to start tree plantation. DIG Moh­sin Rafique Chaudhry said that more than 500 trees have been planted at Shu­jabad jail, Central Jail Mul­tan and district jail Multan so far under the project.

