Zardari, Fazl finalise negotiations but fail to make final announcement

‘No confidence motion against PM’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Thursday that the final draft for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to be tabled in the Parliament soon.

While addressing a media talk after an almost three-hour long meeting with PPP President Asif Ali Zardari here yesterday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman told the media that all the opposition parties were on the same page to oust the prime minister.

He said that the no-confidence motion is all set to be tabled within a couple of days, saying that he held a lengthy discussion with Asif Ali Zardari over the long march and no-confidence motion. He further said that the legal team of the opposition parties has done all the preparations, adding that the opposition parties had the acquired number for ousting the PM.

Maulana Fazl claimed that they had reached the final stage and were confident to send Imran Khan packing soon.

It must be noted here that a day earlier an important meeting between Fazl and Zardari was also held. However, according to the sources, both the leaders did not reach any breakthrough over where to move the no-confidence motion.

The source said that Zardari had wanted to bring the no-confidence motion first against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while Fazl wanted to send the PM packing first.

The source further said that both the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif were also contacted on phone during the meeting.