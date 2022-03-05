News Desk

Allies are with us, opposition should fulfill its desire of no-trust move: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that all allies are with us and opposition should fulfill its desire of no-confidence motion.

According to sources, ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) members of the National Assembly including Riaz Fatyana and Nasrullah Dareshk met PM Imran Khan. The meeting took place yesterday. Federal ministers were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Imran Khan discussed possible no-confidence motion with the members.

According to sources, the prime minister said that the members should have confidence in the members regarding no-confidence motion, adding that everything is fine. He said homework on the motion is complete and our number game is complete.

The lawmakers also assured the prime minister that they were not going anywhere and will remain loyal to the party.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

No-trust motion: PDM chief, Nawaz discuss number game over phone call

Islamabad

ITP crackdown against wrong parking continues

Islamabad

No-trust motion will be tabled at end of long march: Khursheed Shah

Islamabad

No-trust move: PTI MNAs assures PM Imran Khan of support

Islamabad

Key govt figure contacts Jahangir Tareen

Lahore

TikToker ‘Bhola Records’ bail extended in rape case

Islamabad

Shane Warne’s death: PM Imran Khan says ‘he will be missed’

National

Fans pay tribute to Shane Waren at the cricket stadium

Lahore

Opposition playing negative politics: Usman Buzdar

Islamabad

PM directs use of all resources to apprehend elements behind Peshawar blast

1 of 156