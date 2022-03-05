Allies are with us, opposition should fulfill its desire of no-trust move: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that all allies are with us and opposition should fulfill its desire of no-confidence motion.

According to sources, ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) members of the National Assembly including Riaz Fatyana and Nasrullah Dareshk met PM Imran Khan. The meeting took place yesterday. Federal ministers were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Imran Khan discussed possible no-confidence motion with the members.

According to sources, the prime minister said that the members should have confidence in the members regarding no-confidence motion, adding that everything is fine. He said homework on the motion is complete and our number game is complete.

The lawmakers also assured the prime minister that they were not going anywhere and will remain loyal to the party.