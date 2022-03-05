Animals dying as Lump Skin disease spreads in Nawabshah

KARACHI – Several animals lost their lives as Lump Skin Disease (LSD) was spreading fast in different parts of Nawabshah division in Sindh, it was reported on Friday.

To make matters further worsen, the vaccine prescribed for the treatment of the disease has gone missing in markets and is available only in black at the prices fluctuating between Rs70,000 to Rs80,000. The Sindh government and Fisheries department have advised the owners of cattle to separate their sick animals from healthy ones and use frequently anti-mosquito sprays to save prevent animals from Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), which was being reported recently in the press, electronic and social media.

The disease is being reported in cattle especially in cows, which is identified by veterinary doctors as Lumpy Skin Disease Virus (LSDV).

The disease is being reported in farms at Sanghar, Jamshoro, Thatta, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Khairpur and Karachi, according to a communique. There are reports of loss of weight and milk production in animals due to the disease. The origin of the disease is Africa, which has spread to Middle East, Asia and Eastern Europe.

In recent years there were reports of outbreak of this disease in Iran, India and some other regional countries. This is the new animal disease in Pakistan and there is no treatment, medicine or vaccine available for it so far.

It is transmitted by insects feeding on blood such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It carries fever, nodules on the skin and can lead to death, though mortality rate has been found less than 5 percent.

The cattle owners are advised to separate sick animals from healthy ones, keep sheds clean, prevent animals from mosquitoes and biting insects, use mosquito nets, frequently spray farms, animals and premises with anti-insect sprays.

In case of disease, report to local authorities and Livestock department.

However, humans are not at risk of developing lumpy skin disease. It is an infections disease in animals.

Although, there is no treatment for LSD, however, non–specific treatment such as antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs and vitamin injections, are usually advised by the authorised veterinary doctors as a secondary treatment.

It has been observed that consumption of meat and milk from LSDV affected animals is not dangerous to human health.

In case of any advice at local level the offices of Additional Director Livestock at each district may be consulted. The office addresses and phone numbers are available on webpage of department of Livestock and Fisheries. Additional helpline is being established in the office of Director Animal Husbandry Hyderabad and Deputy Director Livestock Animal Husbandry Karachi.