Aseefa Bhutto injured as drone camera hits her at PPP rally in Khanewal

Maryam Nawaz inquires about Aseefa Bhutto Zardari’s health

Khanewal/Lahore – Pakistan People’s Party leader Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari was injured when a drone camera hit her in her face during the party’s long march in Khanewal district on Friday.

The PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is leading an Awami Long March from Karachi to Islamabad to oust the PTI government. The incident took place when the party caravan reached Khanewal from Multan and the two PPP leaders were waving to the crowd.

A seemingly uncontrolled drone camera of a private TV channel (Samaa) hit Assefa’s forehead just above the right eye as she struggled to deflect the object with her right hand. She was taken inside the container by her brother and provided first aid before she was shifted to a private hospital in Multan for further treatment. Doctors said she sustained a minor injury and had to have five stitches in the wound. The drone camera of TV channel lost control due to jammers.

After some time, Bilawal rejoined the marchers and delivered his speech. He said, “We don’t know whether this drone strike was an accident or it was pre-planned event.”

Bilawal announced on the container that Assefa did not want to get treatment after the first aid and desired to be on the container again. She wanted the wound to be dressed in a bandage, he said.

Ticket holder of PP-206 Meer Wasiq, office-bearer of south Punjab, Tochi Khan and other leaders of Khanewal People’s Party delivered their speeches.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson of Punjab Govt Hassan Khawar and DC Khanewal Salman Khan Lodhi divulged details of the incident of drone camera of a news channel hitting Aseefa Bhuto.

The Punjab government gave an immediate response in this regard. Rescue 1122 team and duty doctor Babar (General Surgeon DHQ Hospital) immediately went to the container. Ms. Aseefa Zardari suffered minor cuts on her eyebrows and hand .The doctor advised Aseefa Zardari to apply a stitch. Ms. Aseefa Zardari wanted more advice on this from a plastic surgeon. After initial treatment, Ms. Aseefa Zardari left for Multan in a separate vehicle.

Aseefa would be addressing a public gathering at Sahiwal on Saturday (today), they said. Also, Bilawal Bhutto’s security staff took the drone operator and the Engineer into custody for investigation. Police are also investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, The PML-N’s Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif inquired about Assefa’s health.

“Hope you are not hurt,” she wrote on Twitter. She also prayed for the health and security of Assefa and other participants of the long march.

The PPP-P President Asif Ali Zardari also inquired after the health of his daughter on telephone.