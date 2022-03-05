Big powers and their playgrounds

In childhood, a playground is used by kids to play and nurture themselves for the impending challenges of life. The worth of the playground is so much, that every practitioner suggests parents to provide such places where their children can get strength and stamina.

Nevertheless, in childhood, some children got more of a chance to play in these playgrounds as some boys did not let others enjoy as much. Some of the older boys never restricted themselves to playing in their area or near their homes.

However, the same has happened among the globally as well—big powers have made smaller states areas for play to achieve the interests.

History is filled with such events, when political objectives ignited the powerful nations to dominate others; many examples are there with Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, and recently Ukraine.

Hence, the ‘playground’ on the global stage plays an eminent role in accomplishing the interests either of states or individuals; however, it has always left adverse effects for the regional people when major powers looked to achieve objectives in a different state.

Initially, Afghanistan was haunted by the Soviet Union in 1979 in the Cold War era. The superpower invaded Afghanistan and wanted to use the land—considered indispensable to overcome all challenges. Similarly, after 9/11 the United States again invaded it as well.

Twenty years of US existence in Afghanistan just left turmoil and social upheaval. Likewise, Iraq was used by the United States of America to accomplish its targets, resultantly anarchy and lawlessness became a part of the fate of the Iraqi people. It is not inaccurate to say that all these powers never let the other states enjoy their land as they love.

Using others’ territory to play state games goes against the laws of sovereignty. In Yemen, a similar issue is at play, where the Saudi–Iran rivalry has made Yemen a political ground for power struggles. Libya is another example in this regard. Nevertheless, these conflicts have led to the rise of ISIS and other fundamentalist groups.

Currently, the same predicament is being faced by Ukraine, where Russia has been striking for years but now the phenomenon has transformed into a huge controversy with Russian troops invading Ukraine. Again, Russia made the state of Ukraine its own playground; Russia’s attitude makes it clear that it does not want Ukraine to join NATO.

To keep a safe and stable global community states must show internal and external strength; otherwise others will use their land and leave after destroying it.