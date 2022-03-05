CM approves Punjab Emergency Service Employees Regulation, 2022

Buzdar-led moot also approves risk allowance, equal to one basic pay, for rescuers

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired the 7th meeting of Punjab Emergency Council at his office which accorded in principle approval for Punjab Emergency Service Employees Regulation, 2022. The chief minister directed the cabinet standing committee for legislation to review its draft. It also approved giving a risk allowance, equal to one basic pay, for rescuers and directed the Finance Department to take steps in this regard. Usman Buzdar said that the motorbike rescue service would be launched in all the 36 districts of Punjab by July the current year as its scope was being expanded to 27 districts.

“The past government spurned this important institution and the Punjab Emergency Council meeting was not called for eight long years,” he lamented and pointed out that the current government had modernised the Rescue 1122 service to help the people in need.

“After 2015, new 258 ambulances have been provided to Rescue 1122,” he stated and expressed the satisfaction that air ambulance service was also being introduced.

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer thanked the CM for extending the necessary cooperation. Law Minister Basharat Raja, MPAs Musarrat Cheema, Khadija Umer, Punjab chief secretary, IG police, ACS (home), administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

‘Govt face no threat from opposition parties’

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said that the opposition was making futile efforts for a no-confidence move as the government had a visible majority in the number game.

In a statement, the CM asserted that the no-confidence move would not succeed even if all the opposition parties were united. He said that the opposition alliance should not boast of no-confidence as its member parties had already expressed distrust in it.

“Regrettably,” he added, “the opposition has negated the national interests.” He reiterated that the government would complete its constitutional term as it was not threatened by the opposition parties. “Opposition’s political ploys have already remained unsuccessful and it will also face defeat in future,” the CM concluded.