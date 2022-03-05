Our Staff Reporter

CM condemns bomb blast in Peshawar’s mosque

LAHORE   –   Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday condemned the bomb blast in a mosque of Kucha Risaldar area of Peshawar and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives. The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured. “Targeting worshippers is a highly condemnable act, and this terrorist activity is a nefarious move to destabilise law and order in the country. The terrorists cannot weaken the dedication and commitment of the nation through their cowardly acts,” the CM concluded. The CM also telephoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and vehemently condemned the blast in the Peshawar’s mosque. He expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of worshipers, adding that the Punjab government expressed its full solidarity with the bereaved families. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured, adding that the country would foil the enemy’s every conspiracy to destabilise the peace.

