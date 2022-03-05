CM Murad condemns Peshawar blast

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday strongly condemned the blast at a mosque in Peshawar.

According to the spokesperson of the CM, the Chief Minister has expressed his sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives in the blast. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Meanwhile, Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPP-P) and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack at Jamia Masjid in Kocha Rasaldar, Peshawar.

In a condemnation statement regarding the bomb blast in Peshawar issued here on Friday, she said that Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also condemned the brutal terrorist attack and expressed his regret over the non-implementation of National Action plan (NAP).

While expressing her deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in Peshawar blast, Shazia Marri prayed that May Allah grant strength to the bereaved families struggling and dealing with this immeasurable pain and also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The PPP said that increasing terrorists attacks were an attempt to sabotage the peace of the country while PTI led incompetent government of Imran Khan had completely failed to curb on terrorist activities in the country.