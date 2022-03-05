Cooperative market fire compensation claim submitted

KARACHI – The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has submitted to the Sindh government the compensation claim for the damage caused to the Cooperative Market and Victoria Building by a fire in November last year.

The assessment of damage was undertaken by the KCCI in collaboration with the provincial government. The total amount of the compensation claim is Rs445 million, according to a KCCI statement.

It said that the losses suffered by the affectees in Cooperative Market and Victoria Building were evaluated at Rs393.75 million and Rs52.45mn, respectively.

The Sindh government had constituted the ‘Karachi Affected Relief Committee’ under Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo to assess the damage.

Mr Dharejo has said that as soon as the compensation cheques were prepared, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his certain cabinet ministers would distribute them among the affectees at the KCCI.