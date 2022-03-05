Agencies

Dr Sania announces Ehsaas Emergency Cash package per family for returning IDPs in Tirah

ISLAMABAD   –   Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Senator Dr Sania Nishtar on Friday announced the federal government’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash package for 15,699 affected families of Tirah Valley in Tribal District of Khyber.

She said, after the approval of the Prime Minister, each family will get one off cash assistance of Rs 20,000 as an immediate relief.

She announced this during her visit to the merged district of Khyber. Dr. Sania reviewed arrangements being made to open Ehsaas Registration Desks in Tirah. Ehsaas shock-responsive registry is being operationalised in the valley for self-registration of families in need of Ehsaas’ cash assistance.

Dr Sania Nishtar was welcomed by thousands of internally displaced families who were returned home after twelve long years, said a press release. She was joined by senior officials of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps KP. She also interacted with the men and women of affected families and assessed their needs.

“I salute the bravery and sacrifices of internally displaced families of Tirah who had to stay away from their homes for the last 12 years owing to militancy and following military operation. It is very heartening to see that life in Tirah Valley is now returning to normalcy. The federal government is committed to support all the affectees returning to different parts of Tirah, she said.

On the directives of Prime Minister, one food truck of Ehsaas has also been mobilized in Tirah to deliver cooked meals to people.

