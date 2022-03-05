Fans pay tribute to Shane Waren at the cricket stadium

RAWALPINDI: Legendary league spinner Shane Warren, who passed away the day before the start of the second day of the Rawalpindi Test, was paid tribute by fans and players of both the Pakistan and Australia teams. Former Australian league spinner Shane Warren has died at the age of 52 after suffering a heart attack in Thailand.

The Australian and Pakistan teams paid tribute to the legendary spinner Shane Warnewith a minute’s silence as play resumed.

“It’s a sad way to start the day,” the television commentator said as players wore black armbands to pay homage to Warne, who died of a heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

The handful of early-morning spectators in the stands also stood in respect.

The Australians are playing in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having declined to tour previously because of security issues.

Warne was widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time — a larger-than-life character whose tally of 708 Test wickets has been surpassed only by fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

His death is a double blow for Australia after another cricketing great, Rod Marsh, also died on Friday after suffering a heart attack.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins admitted the team was shaken.

“Yeah, these are really tough times with, you know, both Rod and Shane gone,” he told the host broadcaster ahead of the day’s play.

“I just encourage everyone to talk about it.”

Cummins said Warne was popular around the world.