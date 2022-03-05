News Desk

FATF retains Pakistan on grey list

Global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has decided to retain Pakistan on its grey list till June to achieve its targets.

Pakistan has addressed 26 out of 27 items, according to the FATF, adding that the next review of Pakistan’s progress will be undertaken in June.

Earlier in February, Finance Minister Senator Shaukat Tarin had said that it was an injustice that Pakistan was not removed from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) despite implementing its 27 points.

He had said that Pakistan has to implement upon 28 points of action plan given by the FATF and the country successfully implemented 27 points.

“Any country who has implemented 27 points is removed from the FATF’s grey list but it is an injustice that the same precedent is not being followed in our case,” Shaukat Tarin said.

The finance minister, however, said that Pakistan would soon be removed from the grey list.

He had blamed the previous regime for the inclusion of Pakistan in the grey list and said that they would have done something wrong that led to the decision from the anti-money-laundering watchdog.

