FIR of Peshawar blast registered

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday filed a first information report (FIR) of yesterday’s blast inside a mosque in the Koocha Risaldar area of Peshawar that took lives of 57 people.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the station house officer (SHO) of the Khan Raziq police station. Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act has been added in the case.

The SHO stated in the FIR that he rushed to the mosque after hearing sounds of gunshots and a loud explosion. The suicide attacker first opened indiscriminate fire after entering the mosque and then blew himself up, he said.

Sources said that a special investigation team of the CTD has detained two suspects in connection with the investigation into the blast. It has recorded statements of those injured in the blast besides checking footage of CCTV cameras installed in different areas of the city.

At least 57 worshippers lost their lives and more than 150 others got injured when a suicide attacker blew up himself inside a mosque in the Koocha Risaldar area of the city on Friday.

