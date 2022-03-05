ISLAMABAD – Transforming the real estate sector through innovative practices, Graana.com partners with Propsure Digital Solutions to promote transparent transactions by giving its customers access to Pakistan’s biggest spatial dataset.

Replacing conventional practices, this historical initiative also transparent real estate transactions by allowing data integration of Propsure Digital Solutions – services including property verification and inspection, feasibility studies, technical advisory, and digital services with Graana.com.

In this regard, Graana.com – represented by Director Farhan Javed, and Propsure – represented by Director Taimoor Abbasi, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

While speaking on the occasion, Director Farhan Javed said, “Graana.com is transforming conventional real estate practices to cater the needs of Pakistanis through geotagging technology that will help make informed real estate investments.” Currently, more than 70% of complaints on Call Sarzameen are also of real estate. The absence of a consolidated database for property verification had resulted in multiple malpractices throughout the real estate sector amassing 60 to 70% of the country’s total wealth. The launched Digital Property Verification System is of paramount importance to ensure safe and secure transactions.

Through these facilities, Graana.com – Pakistan’s first online real estate marketplace truly enables its customers to make informed real estate decisions by accessing the digital database, thus mitigating any risk of a capital trap.