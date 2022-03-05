Haleem Adil condemns Peshawar blast

KARACHI- Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh while condemning Peshawar Mosque blast on Friday expressed profound grief and sorrow over loss of several lives in the sad incident. He, in a message, extended condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for early recovery of the injured persons. The entire nation is united and determined against anti-Pakistan elements and those elements would never succeed in their nefarious designs, he vowed.