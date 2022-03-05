ITP crackdown against wrong parking continues

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) continues taking strict action against vehicles over wrong parking for the smooth flow of traffic in the federal capital.

In line with the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal, Islamabad Traffic Police reviewed arrangements to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city. A large number of Vehicles were fined during this Campaign for involvement in wrong parking.

The SSP (Traffic) has directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure the implementation of traffic laws through courteous attitude with citizens. He said that people should be treated politely and briefed about traffic laws.

He said that it is the right of pedestrians to use the footpath and no parking would be allowed there. Vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centers while an awareness campaign has been also launched to educate those citizens coming for shopping activities there, he added.

The SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose.