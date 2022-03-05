MMBL honored with ‘D&I Leader’ Award for second time in a row

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s largest digital Bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has once again clinched the Corporate Social Responsibility Award in the category of “Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Leader” for advancing D&I through its flagship women empowerment and disability inclusion initiatives, Women Inspirational Network (WIN) and Humqadam program.

The 11th Annual International Corporate Social Responsibility Summit & Awards 2022 were held in Karachi by The Professionals Network and are the first and only (CSR) Award of Pakistan registered with the IPO Government of Pakistan. The ceremony was attended by prominent business personalities and professionals from the industry, government organizations, NGOs, academia, and the media.

Under its flagship initiatives WIN and Humqadam, MMBL is supporting women and differently-abled individuals by facilitating them to overcome barriers restricting their access to financial empowerment. In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, the bank has been providing training opportunities to women and differently-abled individuals to strengthen their professional capabilities with a focus on improving their digital and financial skillsets in the rapidly evolving banking ecosystem of Pakistan.