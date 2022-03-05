News Desk

No-trust motion: PDM chief, Nawaz discuss number game over phone call

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Moulana Fazlur and former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation on Saturday.

During the telephonic conversation, matters relating to the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and bilateral affairs came under discussion.

The leaders also expressed satisfaction over the number game regarding the no-confidence motion and discussed the current political situation in the country.

Sources privy to the matter said that Fazlur Rehman and Nawaz Sharif agree to topple the government as soon as possible to save the nation from the present government.

The two leaders discussed the implementation of the no-confidence motion plan against Prime Minister Imran Khan and other national issues.

