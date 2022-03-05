No-trust move: Opposition to submit requisition for NA session on Monday

Opposition parties have agreed to submit a requisition for summoning a National Assembly session for tabling no-trust move against the incumbent government on Monday, sources within Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) confirmed.

According to sources in the PML-N, the PPP long march will reach Islamabad on Tuesday and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will announce the date for submission of the no-trust motion in the gathering.

“The opposition has the numbers needed for the success of no-confidence motion,” they said and added, “We are confident that our no-trust move will succeed.”

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday claimed that the opposition has the numbers needed for the success of the no-trust move against the incumbent government.

Speaking to ARY NEWS exclusively during the PPP long march, Sherry Rehman said that the opposition will bring a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan and they have the numbers needed for its success.

“The prime minister has lost his credibility,” she said and added that they were in touch with the treasury lawmakers and have asked them to vote in favour of the no-trust motion.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman also confirmed on Thursday that the no-trust move will be brought against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The draft of no-confidence move against Imran Khan is prepared and the majority is with us.”