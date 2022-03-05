No-trust move: PTI MNAs assures PM Imran Khan of support

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who assured him of their support for the party during the no-trust move.

According to sources privy to the matter, the two MNAs who met with the prime minister included Riaz Fatyana and Nasrullah Dreshak after reports that some PTI lawmakers may support the no-trust move.

The prime minister, according to sources, said that he has his confidence in PTI lawmakers and all is well for the government. “We have completed our homework and our number game is complete,” the prime was quoted as saying by sources during the meeting.

The MNAs assured PM Imran that they were not going anywhere and are part of the PTI team.

To this, the prime minister said that he believes in the loyalty of PTI MNAs. “All PTI MNAs and allies are with us,” he said and added, “The opposition should fulfil its desire of moving a no-trust motion and they will come to know about their worth soon.”

Earlier in the day, a key figure of the PTI government contacted disgruntled party leader Jahangir Tareen. The sources said a federal minister telephoned Tareen and inquired about his health.

Tareen has been discharged from a hospital and is staying at his home in London, the sources said, adding that he is doing well but has been advised rest by doctors.

They said the PTI leader will be staying in London for another week. Earlier, sources had said Tareen was likely to return to the homeland in the next two to three days.