Our Staff Reporter

One more dengue case reported

LAHORE    –   One new case of dengue virus was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), a total of 28 dengue cases have been reported so far during the current year.

During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad has conducted 295,952 indoor and 69,371 outdoor inspections across the province and destroyed dengue larvae at six places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

