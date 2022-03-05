Our Staff Reporter

PA Speaker meets Tableeghi Jamaat emir at Raiwind Markaz

LAHORE   –   Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi and Provincial Minister for Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir Friday called on Tableeghi Jamaat Emir Maulana Nazar-ur-Rehman and other leaders including Maulana Ibrahim Deola and Maulana Farooq at Raiwind Markaz. Ch Parvez Elahi stayed at the Tableeghi Markaz for more than an hour and offered Maghrib prayers there. His son Rasikh Elahi, grandson Sufyan Zahoor Elahi, and Usman Zahoor Elahi accompanied him. Tableeghi leaders Imtiaz Ghani and Naeem Butt were also present on the occasion. Maulana Nazar-ur-Rehman thanked Ch Parvez Elahi for getting a resolution passed in favour of Tableeghi Jamaat in the Punjab Assembly. He said that it was a great service for which the Jamaat was very grateful. “May Allah reward you for this service,” he said. He also offered special prayers for peace, security and sovereignty of the country at the request of Ch Parvez Elahi. Maulana Nazar-ur-Rehman also offered special prayers for the speedy recovery of Ch Shujat Hussain.

