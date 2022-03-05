Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan values its relations with Azerbaijan, says Parvez Elahi

LAHORE   –   Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Pakistan Khazar Farhadov Friday called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the Speaker’s Chamber.

Issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral cooperation were discussed during the meeting. Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi said that Pakistan valued its fraternal relations with Azerbaijan. He said that the two countries had cordial relations and Pakistan wanted Azerbaijan to be included in the Commonwealth countries. He said that the exchange of high-level delegations from both sides would further strengthen the ties. Ch Parvez Elahi also appreciated the role of the Ambassador of Azerbaijan in promoting relations between the two countries. Azerbaijani Ambassador Khazar Farhadov praised Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region. He said that Azerbaijan was keen to further expand relations with Pakistan, adding that the government and people of Azerbaijan were grateful for the support of the government of Pakistan on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Coordination Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak were also present in the meeting. Later, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan also visited the new House of the Punjab Assembly.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

CM approves Punjab Emergency Service Employees Regulation, 2022

Lahore

‘Plant and Pakistan’ campaign kicks off

Lahore

PA Speaker meets Tableeghi Jamaat emir at Raiwind Markaz

Lahore

Woman gives birth to quadruplets at General Hospital

Lahore

One more dengue case reported

Lahore

CM condemns bomb blast in Peshawar’s mosque

Lahore

Experts shed light on ways to prevent hearing loss

Lahore

Security in provincial capital beefed up in wake of Peshawar blast

National

57 dead, 195 injured in Peshawar mosque suicide bombing

Islamabad

PM performs balloting for low-cost apartments

1 of 236