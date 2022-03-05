Pakistan values its relations with Azerbaijan, says Parvez Elahi

LAHORE – Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Pakistan Khazar Farhadov Friday called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the Speaker’s Chamber.

Issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral cooperation were discussed during the meeting. Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi said that Pakistan valued its fraternal relations with Azerbaijan. He said that the two countries had cordial relations and Pakistan wanted Azerbaijan to be included in the Commonwealth countries. He said that the exchange of high-level delegations from both sides would further strengthen the ties. Ch Parvez Elahi also appreciated the role of the Ambassador of Azerbaijan in promoting relations between the two countries. Azerbaijani Ambassador Khazar Farhadov praised Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region. He said that Azerbaijan was keen to further expand relations with Pakistan, adding that the government and people of Azerbaijan were grateful for the support of the government of Pakistan on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Coordination Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak were also present in the meeting. Later, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan also visited the new House of the Punjab Assembly.