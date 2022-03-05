Staff Reporter

Parkha shines in 3rd Hi-Tech Couples Golf

LAHORE- Parkha Ijaz won the gross event of 3rd Hi-Tech Couples Golf Tournament with gross score of 79 here at Royal Palm Golf Course on Friday. Rimsha Ijaz ended up as the runner-up losing to Parkha by a margin of one stroke. In the race for honors in handicap segment 0-24, Suneya Osma was third with gross score of 81. Zeb won the first net, Tehmina Ahmed second and Ana James Gill third. In handicap category 25-36, Mina Zainab secured first gross followed by Nighat Akram of USA and Brig Nasira Shaheen. The net category achievers were Mehwish Hamayun, Aliha Amjad and Ayesha Hamid. The contest today (Saturday) will focus on couples and the invitational golfers.

