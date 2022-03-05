Past in Perspective

“I survived because the fire inside me burned brighter than the fire around me.”

–Joshua Graham

The first video game to be created was in October 1958 by physicist William Hininbotham. The game was very simple; it was a tennis game and although it did not have fancy video graphics that is common today. Instead, a cathode ray tube was displayed and a side view of the tennis court was represented. The ball was a dot and it bounced back and forth. Players had to keep score themselves. All those who played it back in time loved it and it quickly became a popular exhibit wherever it was displayed.