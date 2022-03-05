Peshawar Attack

The terrible suicide attack that took place in a mosque near an Imambargh in Peshawar yesterday, where at least 30 people were killed and 80 injured, including children, during Friday prayers, is an utter tragedy. It was condemned by leaders across the country, with prayers held for the martyred.

The details are scant for now, and the identity of the perpetrators of the attack have not been either identified or released to the public yet. Statements by some leaders appear to imply that foreign elements are behind the chaos. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the attack was a pre-planned act to destabilise Pakistan.

While that may be true, there are several other elements, including lapses from the government and state officials, that need to be addressed. Firstly, this attack took place at a special time, when the Australian cricket team are touring Pakistan for the first time in over two decades. Furthermore, Kocha Risaldar, where the attack took place, is near Qissa Khawni Bazar, where there have already been several terrorist incidents in the past; considering the high-risk area, there should have been proper security checks to prevent such an attack.

Any terrorist attack is a security lapse on part of officials, and this incident, which took place in the provincial capital, and 140 kilometres away from the federal capital, at a time when the government was on high alert and had promised special security, is a glaring lapse, for which there needs to be accountability.

Moreover, assumptions that only foreign entities are behind the attack minimises the gravity of the situation. This development takes place at a time when the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have started antagonist activities against Pakistan again. Whether or not they are foreign funded does not change the fact that Pakistan will have to fight tooth and nail against extremism on all fronts—both militarily and counter it within society—to ensure that there is no vacuum for others to exploit in our country.

This is reminiscent of 2015 when at least 21 people were killed in a gun and bomb attack at an Imambargah in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area. Leaders also need to identify the sectarian element behind this attack—this blast is part of a series of attacks against Shia mosques.