‘Plant and Pakistan’ campaign kicks off

LAHORE – Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information, Tourism, and PHAs Hasaan Khawar Friday said that the Parks and Horticulture Authority had initiated ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign on the instructions of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar. “Under the campaign, the PHA will meet the target of planting more than 300,000 native plants, of which about 100,000 will be distributed to the people free of cost,” he said while addressing the media at Liberty Chowk after distributing free plants to the citizens under ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign. “After the successful completion of ‘One Billion Tree Tsunami’, the journey of planting 10 billion trees across the country is in full swing in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Our goal is to make our cities, villages and streets clean and green so that our future generations can breathe in a clean and healthy environment,” the SACM maintained. On the occasion, he said that the PHA teams were participating in the campaign with utmost zeal and zest so that the PHA Lahore could be made a role model for the whole country as per the directions of Punjab chief minister. Hasaan Khawar added that the government was committed to shifting 30 percent of vehicles to electric and 60 percent energy production to renewable resources by 2030.

He further said that the government had so far planted 53 Miyawaki forests across Punjab, including the world’s largest Miyawaki forest at Saghian in Lahore. “Our mission is to eliminate air as well as political pollution from the country,” he said.

Talking about ongoing political situation in the country, he said that at present Asif Zardari is the producer of this political film while Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman is eyeing the lead role which seems impossible. He further said that Asif Ali Zardari has formally started his election campaign. Bilawal Zardari is preparing for the fireworks after the victory but the people will see that their plans will turn to ashes. He added that developed countries around the world are also being affected by inflation and high prices of commodities. In such a tough economic landscape, Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared the pain of the weaker sections by announcing a historic relief package.