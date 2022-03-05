PM decides to meet MQM leaders in Karachi next week

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to visit Karachi next week to meet MQM leadership at the MQM-P headquarters.

The tentative date of the visit is March 9.

Official sources told The Nation that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister Asad Umer met the PM and discussed with him the prevailing political situation and fresh contacts with PTI allies. Asad Umer briefed the PM about his latest contacts with PML-Q leaders and told him that PML-Q is committed to stand its ruling alliance.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail discussed with the PM about his upcoming visit to Karachi and his meeting with MQM leaders. It was decided that PM would visit MQM headquarters in Bahadarabad Karachi.

Prime Minister is expected to visit Karachi on 9th March, however, the date would be finalized after consultations with MQM leadership.

Meanwhile, former federal minister Ejaz ul Haq also met Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed political situation with him.