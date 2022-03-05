APP

PM welcomes Australian cricket team to Pakistan after 24 years

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday welcomed the Australian cricket team to Pakistan which arrived here for a bilateral series after a hiatus of 24 years.

On Twitter, the prime minister said Pakistan’s cricket lovers always had great respect and admiration for Australian cricket.

 

