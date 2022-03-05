PM welcomes Australian cricket team to Pakistan after 24 years
Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday welcomed the Australian cricket team to Pakistan which arrived here for a bilateral series after a hiatus of 24 years.
On Twitter, the prime minister said Pakistan’s cricket lovers always had great respect and admiration for Australian cricket.
I welcome the Australian cricket team to Pakistan after an absence of 24 yrs. Pakistan’s cricket lovers have always had great respect & admiration for Australian cricket & we are all looking forward to a highly competitive & interesting series. Good luck to both teams.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 4, 2022