Prize distribution of Saadia Khan Ski Cup & Children Ski held

LAHORE – The prize distribution ceremony of 20th Saadia Khan Ski Cup and Children Ski Championship 2022 was held at PAF Ski Resort, Naltar on Friday.

According to information made available here, Begum Maliha Imran, wife of Director General Administration, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest appreciated the efforts of PAF and WSFP for the promotion of winter sports in Pakistan. She also congratulated all stakeholders for successfully holding the mega event.

The chief guest also awarded medals to the winning players. Pakistan Air Force clinched the winning trophy of 20th Saadia Khan Ski Championship and Children Ski Championship-2022. In Saadia Khan Giant Slalom category, Ms Khusim Sahiba of PAF, Ms Ifrah Wali of GBWSA and Ms Fatima Ali of GB Scouts were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals respectively. In Slalom category, Fatima Ali of GB Scouts, Khusim Sahiba of PAF and Ifrah Wali of GBWSA bagged gold, silver and bronze medals.