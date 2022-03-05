PTI govt has soft corner for terrorists, alleges Bilawal

Imran Khan is terrified and

his legs are shaking: Bilawal

CHICHAWATNI/ KHANEWAL – Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Friday alleged that the PTI government had soft corner for terrorists but the PPP’s stance on terrorism terror is ‘very clear.’ “The terror incident martyred over 50 worshippers today (Friday) in a mosque in Peshawar. We can fight and defeat these terrorists. We the people, police and army has defeated them before. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had promised to hoist Pakistan flag in Swat and we did it,” the PPP leader said while addressing the participants of the Awami Long March in Chichawatni late Friday.

He said that eliminating terrorism is an issue of establishing the state’s writ. “Our demand has been to fully implement the National Action Plan. This government, the PM and the President have bowed down before these terrorists and the terror incidents have increased, he added.

“Insha Allah the PPP government will protect the lives of the citizens of Pakistan. This government has failed in every department. In foreign policy it has totally failed as during this government Kashmir was usurped by India.”

Our relations with every government in the world have soured, he said. “When President Zardari went to China, he brought CPEC, when he went to Iran he brought pipeline and when he went to the United States he had brought investment under the friends of democratic Pakistan,” Bilawal said.

This government imposed PTIMF on the people of Pakistan and we are taking the burden of this deal anti-Pakistan and anti-poor deal.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that this puppet says the economy is booming and then says that he cannot deal with the inflation because it is an international phenomenon. Then says there is no inflation. Then he says that the inflation is due to Sindh government. The incapacity and inability has economically murdered the people of Pakistan.

“Today there is historic price-hike, unemployment and poverty. The PPP has always served the people. When Quaid-e-Awam took charge of the country, the country had dismembered but he strengthened the economy. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto came to power after the tyranny of General Zia. There was a slogan for her “Benazir Aaye Gi, Razgar Laye Gi”. She gave women bank, police stations, Lady Health Workers programme. President Zardari initiated BISP, Wassela-e-Seahat, Waseela-e-Rozgar, Waseela-e-Haq. The PPP increased the salaries and pensions.

‘Struggle for the rights of people’

He said that this long march was the struggle for the rights of the people. “This puppet has robbed our democracy and constitution. He robbed our votes. We want our right to rule, right to ownership and right to employment. We want every citizen of Pakistan be considered equal irrespective of colour, cast, religion, language etc.”

When there will be a people’s government it will work for the people. He said to the people to support the PPP as they have supported Quaid-e-Awam and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. We will fulfil their manifesto. He demanded of the puppet and selected Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign otherwise the Jiyalas coming to Islamabad and will kick him out.

‘Party of farmers and labourers’

Also, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that this puppet Imran Khan thinks that he will be able to frighten the people of Pakistan through NAB and PECA ordinance then he is wrong because the Jiyalas and the brave people of Pakistan will not be frightened rather “this puppet is a coward who is terrified and his legs are shaking.’

The people of Khanewal extended warm welcome to the Awami long march on Friday evening.

The PPP leader said that the march started on 27 February and the numbers of participants were increasing exponentially because we are struggling for the rights of the poor people of Pakistan.

Imran Khan, he said, used to say that he cannot give relief to the people because the inflation is worldwide but under the pressure of this march he had to reduce the price of Petrol and electricity. The puppet used to call everyone a thief but proved to be the biggest thief of sugar, flour, gas, petrol, water, fertilizer etc.

Imran Khan is murdering the poor grower of this country. The PPP is a party of farmers and labourers. President Zardari when took charge in 2008, we were importing wheat, rice and sugar. The PPP government helped the farmers with support price increase and within one year the country became exporters of sugar, rice and wheat. Selected Imran economically murdered the farmers of Quaid-e-Awam and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and we are going to Islamabad to hold Imran Khan responsible of his crime.

About the unfortunate incident in which a camera drone of a media outlet hit Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, he said that Aseefa is a brave daughter of a brave mother and she has a cut. The ambulance staff said that stitches are required but she said that a bandage would be enough. She will continue to participate in the long march. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that this puppet Imran Khan is a coward who will flee to London but we have to live among the people. He asked the people to support and participate in the long so that the PPP can change the fate of the country and end this destruction caused by Imran Khan.