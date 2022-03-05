Qureshi urges people to rise against PPP govt in Sindh

‘Chaudhry brothers committed to continue partnership with PTI’

HYDERABAD – Foreign Minister and Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said the people of Multan had outrightly rejected the long march of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari due to which he had to change the timing of his speech.

Addressing a press conference at Mirza Farm, Badin before proceeding towards Matli and Tando Muhammad Khan, he said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was exposed in Sindh due to its wrong policies and now the people were considering not to vote for them in upcoming elections.

He said the people in Badin, Talhar, Matli and Tando Muhammad Khan had given decision in favour of Pakistan Tahreek–i-Insaf as they accorded unprecedented welcome to the “Huqooq Sindh March”. He said people belonging to Kolhi community were protesting against PPP in Matli while Bhand community had protested in Nawab Shah where Zardaris had brutally murdered their men who were protecting their agriculture lands.

Qureshi alleged that provincial ruling party was involved in victimizing political opponents because they had refused to bow down before the feudal lords. Describing Zardari as a thief, he urged the people to rise against cruelty of the feudal government of Pakistan People’s Party in Sindh.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister and Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that Chaudhry brothers and coalition partners are committed to continue partnership with PTI government.

The coalition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Q are supporting the PTI leadership and there is no rift among the party members, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Opposition parties, he said, were divided into groups on long march issue and no-confidence movement. “We have no worries about no-confidence move against the government, he said” adding, there are some media persons who have concerns over no-confidence move.

All the PTI members and the allied parties are standing firmly behind the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he said. Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting alone against the corruption, he said.