Rawalpindi Test 2nd day: Confident Pakistan bat against Australia

Rawalpindi: The Australian and Pakistan teams paid tribute to the legendary spinner Shane Warne with a minute’s silence Saturday as play resumed in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

“It’s a sad way to start the day,” the television commentator said as players wore black armbands to pay homage to Warne, who died of a heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

A handful of early morning spectators also stood in respect in the stands.

The Australians are playing in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having declined to tour previously because of security issues.

The home side resumed batting at 245 for one.