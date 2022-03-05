APP

Rupee recovers 33 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 33 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 177.50 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 177.83. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 177.6 and Rs 179.1 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro appreciated by 34 paisas and closed at Rs 195.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 197.25. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.53, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.73 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 236.45 as compared to its last closing of Rs 238.18. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 09 paisas to close at Rs 48.32 and Rs 47.30 respectively.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Parkha shines in 3rd Hi-Tech Couples Golf

Newspaper

Prize distribution of Saadia Khan Ski Cup & Children Ski held

Entertainment

Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza drop first look of ‘The Mirza Malik Show’

Business

MMBL honored with ‘D&I Leader’ Award for second time in a row

Business

Stock market stays bullish

International

Outrage as Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant

International

More than 1.2 million refugees flee Ukraine

Karachi

Animals dying as Lump Skin disease spreads in Nawabshah

Karachi

Sindh reports 295 new covid cases

Karachi

British Council launches creative collaboration programme in Pakistan

1 of 198