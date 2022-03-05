Rupee recovers 33 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 33 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 177.50 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 177.83. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 177.6 and Rs 179.1 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro appreciated by 34 paisas and closed at Rs 195.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 197.25. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.53, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.73 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 236.45 as compared to its last closing of Rs 238.18. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 09 paisas to close at Rs 48.32 and Rs 47.30 respectively.