Russia blocks access to Facebook

Russia’s communications watchdog announced on Friday it blocked access to Facebook in response to restrictions that the social network company imposed on several Russian media outlets.

In a statement on its website, Roskomnadzor, the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media said Facebook has 26 times discriminated against the Russian media since October 2020.

In recent days, Facebook restricted access to the websites of two Russian TV channels, two major news agencies, and two media outlets.

The restrictions imposed by Facebook are prohibited by the Russian federal law, and they violate the principles of free spreading of information and free access of the Russian users to the Russian media on the foreign internet platform, Roskomnadzor said.

Some Western countries recently shut down Russia’s international Russia Today and news agency Sputnik as part of the sanctions package imposed on the country amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that began on Feb. 24.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has been met by outrage from the international community, with the EU, UK, and US implementing a range of economic sanctions on Russia.

