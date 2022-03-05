Our Staff Reporter

SAU to form Sindh Agriculture Board along with other stakeholders

HYDERABAD – The management of Sindh Agriculture University and other stakeholders including Department of Agriculture, Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA), progressive farmers and the private sector have agreed to form “Sindh Agriculture Board” to deal with the shortage of certified seeds and other related issues in Sindh province.   The stakeholders termed the uncertified seeds coming from other areas including Punjab as harmful for the agriculture of Sindh and suggested activating Sindh Seed Corporation.  In this connection, an awareness seminar was organized on Friday by the Seed Production and Development Center (SPDC) of Sindh Agriculture University.

 

 

 

 

