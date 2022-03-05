Shane Warne’s death: PM Imran Khan says ‘he will be missed’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed grief over the sudden death of legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne and said that he will be missed across the cricketing world.

Taking to Twitter to share his grief, PM Imran Khan said that he was saddened to learn of the sudden passing of the legendary cricketer, a bowling genius who took the art of leg-spin to new heights.

“He will be missed across the cricketing world.”

Saddened to learn of the sudden passing of cricketer Shane Warne, a bowling genius who took the art of leg spin to new heights. He will be missed across the cricketing world. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 5, 2022

Australia cricketing legend Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 due to a heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

Shane Warne’s management, in their statement, mentioned that he died in Koh Samui, Thailand, due to a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement read. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”