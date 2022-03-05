Stock market stays bullish

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 25.63 points, with positive change of 0.06 percent, closing at 44,551.35 points against 44,525.72 points on the last working day. A total of 134,798,674 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 188,666,338 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.736 billion against Rs7.361 billion the previous day. As many as 335 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 122 of them recorded gain and 177 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 36 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Flying Cement (R) with a volume of 11,416,000 shares and price per share of Rs0.67, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 8,007,477 and price per share of Rs 78.81 and Yousuf Weaving with volume of 6,602,500 and price per share of Rs6.33. Philip Morris Pak witnessed a maximum increase of Rs36.40 per share, closing at Rs719.90 whereas the runner up was Rafhan Maize , the share prices of which climbed up by Rs200 to Rs11,700. Allawasaya Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs205 closing at Rs 109.21 followed by Bata Pak, the share price of which declined by Rs108.34 to close at Rs2132.16.