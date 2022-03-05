News Desk

Tareen to return to Pakistan tomorrow

Lahore   –  Jahangir Tareen, the Opposition’s key player in the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Friday announced that he will reach Pakistan on March 6. Tareen is in London for his medical treatment.

PTI leader Muhammad Salman Naeem, who is a member of the Punjab Assembly, said that he spoke to the estranged leader and inquired about his health, adding that his medical reports are all clear.

He further said that Tareen would reach Pakistan on March 6 from the United Kingdom, and will be present whenever the Opposition tables its no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that PM Imran Khan had called Tareen to inquire about his health himself.

“The prime minister was informed that Jahangir Tareen was unwell,” Qureshi had said. “I’m going for a medical checkup [but] we must stay united and in touch,” Tareen told lawmakers who have been sympathetic to him.

In 2020, after revelations in a Sugar Inquiry Commission report, investigations had been launched against Tareen, with the ties between the PTI leader and PM Imran Khan turning sour.

The following year, a separate group was formed by Tareen’s loyalists in the PTI, who have recently made contact with the Opposition as it seeks to oust the government.

The conversation between PM Imran Khan and Tareen comes amid increasing activities of the Opposition — PPP holding an “Awami March” and the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) bid to move a no-confidence motion against the premier.

