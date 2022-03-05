Our Staff Reporter

Woman gives birth to quadruplets at General Hospital

LAHORE   –   A 30-year-old woman on Friday gave birth to four children at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

A spokesman for the hospital said that among the newborns were two boys and as many girls.

The doctors said that the condition of all the babies and their mother was stable and fine. The operation was performed by a team of doctors including Dr Faiqa Saleem Baig, Professor of Pediatrics Dr Muhammad Shahid, Dr Laila Shafiq, Dr Maryam Zulfiqar, and Dr Rabia Nafees. Principal Professor Al-Fareed Zafar congratulated the team of doctors on the successful operation. The doctors also expressed happiness over the successful operation. The doctors and nurses took selfies with the newborns and showed their love and affection for the newborn babies. The name of the woman was Rani. She was married about seven years ago and mother of a five-year-old son. The newborns had been kept in the nursing ward.

