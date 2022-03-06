10.1m mobile phone sets manufactured locally

ISLAMABAD – Cellular companies, operating in Pakistan, have locally manufactured around 10.1 million mobile phone sets after the introduction of Mobile Manufacturing Policy to encourage local production. As per Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Annual Report 2021 released recently, the authority has so far issued mobile device manufacturing authorizations to 30 companies, attracting investments to the tune of $120 million and created 2,000 jobs. The world’s leading brands like Samsung, Xaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Nokia, Tecno, ZTE, etc. are now being manufactured in the country. Pakistan made history by exporting its first-ever smart phone consignment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the ‘Manufactured in Pakistan’ tag, said a news release issued here. Since the implementation of Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked about 26.03 million fake and replica mobile devices. Recently, 175,000 international mobile equipment identity (IMI) devices reported stolen were also blocked. As per report, the telecom sector of Pakistan remained at the high growth trajectory and generated highest-ever revenue of Rs 644 billion during the financial year 2020-21 as compared to Rs 592 billion previous year. The sector also attracted $202 million in the shape of foreign direct investment (FDI) and contributed Rs 226 billion to the national exchequer. With successful spectrum auctions and license renewals in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) during the period, an amount of $486 million (FY 2021-till date) has been generated. Broadband services reached a remarkable milestone of 100 million subscribers in March 2021, now standing at 110 million. Around 50 percent of the country’s population has subscribed to broadband, with the bulk (49 percent) consisting of mobile broadband connections.