Bilawal says PM Imran Khan ‘has no future’

PATTOKI/RENALA KHURD/OKARA/SAHIWAL – Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said that the ‘selected and puppet Imran’ had given the economic relief to the rich while making the life hell for a common man. The PPP Jiyalas have come out to hold this puppet responsible for this destruction, he said.

While addressing the participants of the Awami long march here at Pattoki, the PPP leader said that the puppet that used to tell people not to worry because of inflation, unemployment and poverty but he himself started getting nervous and his legs are trembling.

“He snatched the employment (from youth) instead of providing them. He is frightened of Jiyalas who are coming to hold him accountable. The Jiyalas are on the streets to save this country, economy and democracy,” Bilawal said.

He also said that Quaid-e-Awam gave us the manifesto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto gave us the ideology. “Our party has five basic principles and we are following them as these principles will change the fate of the country,” he told the charged crowd.

The PPP Chairman said, “We are out on the streets for the rights of the people. We are going to Islamabad to challenge this puppet and selected.”

He went on to say, “Imran has no past and no future but we were with the people in the past, we are with the people today and will be with the people tomorrow. We will enter Lahore in the morning with the message of Pattoki that no one wants Imran the puppet to remain in power. Then we will go to Islamabad with the message of the people of Pakistan that ‘go selected go.’

Addressing a charged crowd at Renala Khurd Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Jiyalas of Punjab are now up and the Bhutto of Punjab is alive. Addressing the party workers, he said that their ancestors supported Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and a constitution-less nation was given a constitution.

“We made the nuclear bomb which is why we are able to look at the enemies in the eyes. We combated dictator Zia and you elected the first woman prime minister of the Muslim Ummah. Political prisoners were released when Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto came to power, he said.

| PPP Chairman addresses Awami Long March in Pattoki, Renala Khurd, Okara, Sahiwal | Says those who ‘supported Imran’s tyranny’ can cash in by voting for no-confidence | Demands fresh elections, restoration of student unions across country

We will remove this ‘puppet’ when we reach Islamabad: Bilawal

PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan set to rejoin PPP

“You supported President Zardari and got the 18th Amendment as the provinces were given their rights. Your money is spent on you and terrorists were defeated. We made it possible for the provinces to get their rights along with the NFC award.”

Bilawal said that there was a global recession at the time of the PPP government. “We were importing wheat, sugar and rice when President Zardari gave the farmers a support price which resulted in us exporting the same items to the world.”

The PPP Chairman vowed to complete Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s mission. “We will remove the puppet when we reach Islamabad,” the Chairman said. “We will enter Lahore tomorrow and take your message to Islamabad.”

Also, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the students resisted the dictatorial rules of general Ayub and General Ziaul Haq and that is why the students’ unions were banned by general Zia. The dictators and their supporters deprived the students of their democratic rights. Sindh has restored Students’ unions and now the PPP wants to see them restored all over the country.

While addressing the participants of the long march at Okara on Saturday, he also said that the people of the country has given their verdict in favour of the Awami long march against this selected, incapable, and illegitimate government of the puppet Imran Khan.

The incidents of terrorism have increased during this government whereas the PPP had thwarted terror designs during its government 2008-13. He vowed to continue defeating these extremists and terrorists in future as well.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP stance is that if the farmer is prosperous, the entire country is prosperous. Quaid-e-Awam gave the farmers right of ownership to their land. The PPP philosophy is that the one who sows is the one who reaps. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had ordered her government to buy the entire crop of potato when the farmers were not getting the return of their crop because she did not want the famers to sleep hungry.

In contrast this selected has forced the farmers to buy fertilizer from black market. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that if you ask any youth, he will tell that this selected has brought destruction in the name of change. He said that he is young as well and understands the issues of youngsters. He said that the most universities in the country have been established by the PPP.

Chairman PPP said that Quaid-e-Awam and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto gave 5 and 7-Marla schemes during their governments where as this selected could not give a single house to anyone but promised 50 lac houses instead he got his own Banigala mansion regularised after depriving thousands of their abodes. The PPP increased pay and pensions and this selected made thousands unemployed.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a mammoth crowd in Sahiwal late Friday night said that Islamabad can now see how after Sindh and South Punjab, all of Punjab is raising the slogan of ‘go selected go’.

The PPP has always struggled for the workers, growers and students of the country.

Addressing the youth of the country, Chairman PPP said that the puppet Imran has been lying to them.

The youth should support the PPP and change the country’s fate. Student Unions should operate all over Pakistan, as they are in Sindh. We have come with Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s manifesto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s philosophy. Today, Jiyalas are emerging from all over the country. Our demand is for new, free and transparent elections. The people do not trust this government and neither should the Parliament.

Addressing the PTI’s members, he said that those who once supported Imran’s tyranny still can redeem themselves provided that they vote for the no-confidence. “It is the success of the Jiyalas that all the other opposition parties have come to our page and have agreed for the no-confidence to be tabled. “We want electoral reforms and then fresh elections so that a pro-people government is formed and the PPP is the only party that can solve the people’s problems.”

Meanwhile, PTI leader and former Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan is all set quit his party and rejoin PPP today — a development that is being seen as a blow to the ruling party in the wake of opposition’s efforts to bring a no-trust motion against Premier Imran Khan.

It is likely that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit residence of Chan in Lahore today only to get confirmation from the ruling PTI politician to again become part of his party, some official sources and close family members of the seasoned politician informed The Nation.

The sources confirmed that all matters between Chan and the PPP leadership have been settled and only a formal announcement of his joining the opposition party has now to be made in the presence of Bilawal.

However, former federal minister Nazar Muhammad Gondal, who is maternal uncle of Chan and is also affiliated with the ruling PTI, has still not decided to quit PTI, according to some members of the known political family from districts Sargodha and Mandi Bahauddin of Punjab.

On January 13, 2021, Chan had resigned as special assistant and spokesperson to Prime Minister Imran Khan over his differences with the party on certain policies.

Mr Chan had resigned a day after PM Imran Khan expressed annoyance during a cabinet meeting that some of its members were opposing the government’s decisions in public. He had advised them to either accept the same or tender a resignation.

Some months before the 2018 general elections, Chan and some other politicians of his family had quit PPP only to join PTI. After this, he had contested the election from Sargodha on the PTI ticket but lost.

Before joining PTI, he was a central leader of the PPP and was elected to the National Assembly in 2008 on the party ticket. He also remained chairman of the Public Accounts Committee during his tenure as MNA.

Gondal who was also a central leader of PPP had joined PTI in 2017 paving way for other politicians of his family to join the party.