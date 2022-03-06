Businessmen urged to work extensively for country’s economic stability

LAHORE – Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar visited the LCCI Business Consumer Expo on second day and applauded the efforts of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for the promotion of trade and economic activities.

The governor took a round to the over 170 stalls along with LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President MianRehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and Convener of LCCI Adhoc Committee on 100-year spring festival and Executive Committee Member Syed Mardan Ali Zaidi. The governor expressed the gratification on the high standards of Pakistani products displayed at LCCI Business Consumer Expo.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar assured the local industries of the government’s complete support for enhancing the country’s exports and betterment of the business environment. He urged the businessmen to work extensively for the economic stability of the country. He appreciated that the Pakistani products possess potential to capture the global market with excellent standards.

“I am dedicated to the economic development of the country”, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar added and welcomed the companies which have showcased their products. He said that the business community should play its role to promote economic activities and the government will also fully support them.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that the fairs and exhibitions are the prime areas of focus for the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry as these are the best marketing tools which not only create brand relevancy and raise brand value but also attract foreign buyers and pave way for joint ventures.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the world is going through a new round of major development and transformation. The economic and social well-being of countries in the world is increasingly interconnected. He said that the reform of the global governance system and the international order is picking up speed. He said that the country would have to take revolutionary measures to promote the domestic industry.

He said that at present when Pakistan is highly desired to enhance exports, trade fairs and exhibitions can play a pivotal in this regard. LCCI Senior Vice President MianRehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and Convener of LCCI Adhoc Committee on 100-year spring festival highlighted aims and objectives of the exhibition.